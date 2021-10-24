Trabzonspor beat Goztepe 1-0, stay top in Super Lig

Gervinho of Ivory Coast brought victory to Trabzonspor with his goal in the 56th minute at Goztepe Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

With this victory, the Black Sea Storm increased their undefeated streak to 21 games in the Super Lig.

They now have 24 points and remain at the top of the league table, while Goztepe are ranked 18th with 8 points.

RESULTS

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 Altay

Caykur Rizespor 2-1 Kasimpasa

Gaziantep 1-1 Gzt Giresunspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 2-0 Yukatel Kayserispor

Goztepe 0-1 Trabzonspor