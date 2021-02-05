Trabzonspor seal narrow win over Yukatel Denizlispor

Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas scored the winner in the 61st minute at Trabzon's Medical Park stadium. Trabzonspor climbed to the fourth spot with 39 points, whereas Yukatel Denizlispor remained at bottom of the standings with 17 points.

Week 23 results:

Tuesday:

Atakas Hatayspor - Fenerbahce: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Kasimpasa: 1-1

Galatasaray - Medipol Basaksehir: 3-0

Wednesday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 0-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-1

Fatih Karagumruk - Gaziantep FK: 2-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Gençlerbirligi: 0-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Besiktas: 1-1

Thursday:

Goztepe - Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-2

Trabzonspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-0