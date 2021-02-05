Haberler Trabzonspor Trabzonspor seal narrow win over Yukatel Denizlispor

Trabzonspor claimed a 1-0 victory over Yukatel Denizlispor in Thursday's Turkish Super Lig game.

Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas scored the winner in the 61st minute at Trabzon's Medical Park stadium. Trabzonspor climbed to the fourth spot with 39 points, whereas Yukatel Denizlispor remained at bottom of the standings with 17 points.

Week 23 results:

Tuesday:

Atakas Hatayspor - Fenerbahce: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Kasimpasa: 1-1

- Medipol Basaksehir: 3-0

Wednesday:

- Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 0-0

- : 1-1

Fatih Karagumruk - : 2-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Gençlerbirligi: 0-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Besiktas: 1-1

Thursday:

Goztepe - : 2-2

Trabzonspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-0



