2024 CEV Champions League Super Finals to be held in Türkiye

The Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) announced Monday that the 2024 CEV Champions League Super Finals will be held in Türkiye.

According to the decision taken at the meeting held in Trieste, Italy with the participation of TVF President Mehmet Akif Ustundag and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) head Aleksandar Boricic, the Super Finals organization, which includes both the men's and women's finals, will be held in Türkiye for the first time in history, the statement added.

The host city for the finals, which will be on May 5, has not yet been announced.

This season, VakifBank, Fenerbahce Opet and Eczacibasi Dynavit represent Türkiye in the women's CEV Champions League, while Halkbank and Ziraat Bankkart represent Türkiye in the men's competitions.