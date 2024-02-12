Haberler Other Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII to win 3rd title in 5 years

Defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII to win their third title in five years.

Defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII to win their third title in five years.

The Chiefs also became back-to-back champions -- a feat last achieved by the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

San Francisco's quarterback Brock Purdy, 24, completed 23 of his 38 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown, while running back Christian McCaffrey had 22 carries for 80 yards. Kicker Jake Moody was 3 for 3 in his field goals.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, completed 34 of his 46 passes for 333 yards and rushed for another 66 yards in nine carries, scoring two touchdowns and one interception.

Tight-end Travis Kelce saw nine receptions for 93 yards, and Harrison Butker was 4 for 4 in his field goals.

The 49ers' legendary quarterback Joe Montana was in the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada among celebrities that included actor Leonardo DiCaprio, power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce, The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney, basketball superstar LeBron James and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

