South Korean volleyball star's relief drive collects nearly $400,000 for Türkiye, Syria earthquake victims

A South Korean volleyball star held a fundraiser that collected nearly $400,000 on Wednesday for victims of earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Former Fenerbahce and Eczacibasi VitrA outside hitter Yeon Koung Kim, 34, said she raised 500 million won, or $388,266 in South Korea to support the victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

At least 35,400 people were killed and more than 105,505 injured in two powerful earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and more than 14,749 injured.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye. The tremors also affected several countries in the region.

Kim played for Fenerbahce from 2011 - 2017 where she won a CEV Champions League title, the European volleyball's top-tier international club competition.

She joined another Turkish club, Eczacıbasi VitrA, in 2018 for two seasons and became the first team captain in 2019. She left Eczacıbasi VitrA in 2020.

The outside hitter is also an ex-captain of the South Korean national team.

Kim was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) at the 2012 Olympic Games, even though South Korea finished fourth in London.

She represented South Korea at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo where they came fourth as well.

After the Tokyo Games which were held in the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kim retired from international competition.

She now plays for the South Korean club Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders.