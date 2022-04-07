Haberler Other Vakifbank volleyball team move to CEV Champions League final

Vakifbank volleyball team move to CEV Champions League final

Turkish women's team to take on Italian Imoco Volley in Slovenia on May 22.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 07 Nisan 2022 Perşembe 13:31
Vakifbank volleyball team move to CEV Champions League final

Turkish team Vakifbank qualified for the Women's European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Champions League final on Wednesday.

In the second leg of the all-Turkish semifinals, Fenerbahce forced a golden set with the victories of 25-14, 25-20, 28-26 at the TVF Burhan Felek Sport Hall in Istanbul.

But Vakifbank reached the final after winning the golden set 15-11.

The first leg between the two sides ended with Vakifbank's 3-1 win at Vakifbank Sports Palace in Istanbul on March 31.

Vakifbank will take on Italia's Imoco Volley in the final in Ljubljana, Slovenia on May 22.

DİĞER
Azeri kızı Günel Zeynalova tam bir estetik harikası olmuştu! Siz bir de Azeri kızı Günel'in annesini görün!
İBB zabıtaları engelli seyyar satıcıyı defalarca darbetti
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor