Mercedes driver Bottas wins F1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 2021

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix 2021 for his first victory of the season on Sunday.

The drivers had difficulty controlling their vehicles in the race amid wet conditions caused by heavy rains at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.4-kilometer (3.4 miles) circuit.

Finnish driver Bottas, who began from the pole position won the 58-lap race at 1:31:04 on a wet track.

In the post-race interview, Bottas said his victory was one of his "best ever" Formula 1 races.

"It's been a while. It feels good. From my side, that's one of the best races I've had. It's not easy to choose the strategy here in these conditions. It feels like a well-earned victory," Bottas said.

He received his first Formula 1 win since Russia in 2020 and on Sunday achieved the 10th victory of his career.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second to reclaim the overall lead from title rival Lewis Hamilton with drivers facing huge challenges due to weather conditions.

Verstappen was the runner-up -- 14.58 seconds behind Bottas -- while Sergio Perez finished third with 33.47 seconds behind the race's winner.

"It was not easy today! I'm happy to finish second, in these conditions it would have been easy to get it wrong," Max Verstappen said in an interview.

Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Perez said it was one of those races to be patient.

"We didn't really know what was going on with the tires today. It was pretty hard to manage," he added.

British driver Lewis Hamilton, who started in P11 due to an engine penalty, came fifth in the Turkish GP.

About 100,000 live spectators

This weekend's race was held with spectators as the novel coronavirus continues to affect daily and social life.

The last time F1 fans were able to watch a race here was in 2011, while almost 100,000 fans attended the Turkish Grand Prix today.

Driver Standings

Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 262.5 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 256.5 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 177 4 Lando Norris McLaren 145 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 135 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 116.5 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 116 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 95 9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 74 10 Fernando Alonso Alpine 58 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 46 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 35 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 18 15 George Russell Williams 16 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 7 17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 6 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1 19 Mick Schumacher Haas - 20 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo - 21 Nikita Maepin Haas -

Constructor standings