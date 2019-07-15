Djokovic victorious in Wimbledon after gripping final - Son dakika Other haberleri - Fotomaç
15 Temmuz 2019, Pazartesi
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Other Haberleri Djokovic victorious in Wimbledon after gripping final

victorious in after gripping final

Djokovic victorious in Wimbledon after gripping final

World no. 1 in tennis, Novak wins in men's singles, beating Roger Federer in almost 5-hour final.

World no. 1 in tennis Novak won the 2019 title in men's singles, beating his Swiss opponent Roger Federer in Sunday's final which lasted nearly five hours.

Djokovic beat Federer with scores of 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6 and 13-12 (7-3) to win his fifth Wimbledon title. The 32-year-old Serbian player previously won the Wimbledon in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

He took the victory in four hours and 55 minutes as the nail-biting match that went down in history as the tournament's longest.

"I will try to forget this final, but it was a great match!," Federer said after Sunday's showdown.

"It was long and had everything. I had my chances, but so did he. I have to be happy with my performance. But Novak congratulations, that was crazy," he added.

Meanwhile, 2019 Wimbledon champion Djokovic paid tribute to Federer, saying he found the 37-year-old Swiss athlete to be an inspirational tennis figure.

"Roger is one of the greatest players of all time, who I respect a lot... He inspires me, for sure," Djokovic said after the final.

In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, Djokovic took home £2.35 million ($2.95 million) in prize money.

Winner of the 2019 Australian Open, Djokovic won 16 grand slam titles.

This year's runner-up in Wimbledon, Federer has 20 grand slams so far, making him the all time grand slam title leader.

  1. 15.07.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Djokovic victorious in Wimbledon after gripping final haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN