Djokovic victorious in Wimbledon after gripping final

World no. 1 in tennis, Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon in men's singles, beating Roger Federer in almost 5-hour final.
World no. 1 in tennis Novak Djokovic won the 2019 Wimbledon title in men's singles, beating his Swiss opponent Roger Federer in Sunday's final which lasted nearly five hours.
Djokovic beat Federer with scores of 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6 and 13-12 (7-3) to win his fifth Wimbledon title. The 32-year-old Serbian player previously won the Wimbledon in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
He took the victory in four hours and 55 minutes as the nail-biting match that went down in history as the tournament's longest.
"I will try to forget this final, but it was a great match!," Federer said after Sunday's showdown.
"It was long and had everything. I had my chances, but so did he. I have to be happy with my performance. But Novak congratulations, that was crazy," he added.
Meanwhile, 2019 Wimbledon champion Djokovic paid tribute to Federer, saying he found the 37-year-old Swiss athlete to be an inspirational tennis figure.
"Roger is one of the greatest players of all time, who I respect a lot... He inspires me, for sure," Djokovic said after the final.
In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, Djokovic took home £2.35 million ($2.95 million) in prize money.
Winner of the 2019 Australian Open, Djokovic won 16 grand slam titles.
This year's runner-up in Wimbledon, Federer has 20 grand slams so far, making him the all time grand slam title leader.
- 15.07.2019
