Turkey wins 6,000+ medals in int’l competitions in 2018

Turkish athletes bagged over 6,000 medals in international sports competitions in 2018.

Turkey's Youth and Sports Ministry data revealed on Tuesday that Turkey won 6,030 medals at international events, including 1,893 gold medals.

Turkish athletes returned home with some 1,900 silver medals and other 2,247 bronze medals last year.

The data detailed that Turkish athletes claimed 1 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. They won 31 gold, 25 silver and 39 bronze medals in 2018 Mediterranean Games in Spain.

In the world championships, Turkey bagged 104 gold, 120 silver and 175 bronze medals.

The country also won 203 gold, 214 silver and 317 bronze medals in the European championships in 2018.



According to the Youth and Sports Ministry, there are over 695,000 registered and certified athletes in Turkey.