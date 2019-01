Australian Open: 2009 winner Nadal beats Minaur

2009 winner Rafael Nadal defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in Australian Open on Friday.

Spain's Nadal advanced to the fourth round in the Australian Open.

32-year-old Nadal won 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the third-round match against 19-year-old Minaur.

Following the match, the second seed Nadal said "I played a solid match and want to congratulate Alex for a great start to the season. I think he has a great future."