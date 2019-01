Djokovic cruises to round 2 in Australian Open

World number one tennis player Novak Djkovic on Tuesday beat his U.S. opponent Mitchell Krueger by 6-3, 6-2, and 6-2 and booked his place in the second round in Australian Open.

Fourteen-time grand slam champion Djokovic, 31, faced no trouble graduating to the next round in the tournament.

In the other game of the day, top-seeded woman player Simona Halep, 26, defeated Estonian Kaia Kanepi 2-1 with 6-7, 6-4, and 6-2 set scores.

Halep, in an interesting turnout in the 2018 U.S. Open last August, became the first top-seeded woman to lose in the first round, falling to Kanepi with 6-2 and 6-4 sets.