Boxer Mayweather tops sports' highest earners in 2018
Footballers Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo follow Floyd Mayweather in Forbes list of world's 100 top-earning athletes
American boxer Floyd Mayweather reclaimed his title as the world's highest-paid athletes in 2018 with $285 million earnings.
Forbes on Thursday released its list of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes.
A 41-year-old boxer was followed by Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi with $111 million, and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with $108 million.
Barcelona's Messi, Juventus' Ronaldo, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar are the footballers who made an appearance among the top 10 highest-paid athletes of the year.
The Forbes list also featured 40 basketball players. Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James ($85,5 million), Stephen Curry ($76,9 million), and Kevin Durant ($57,3 million) of Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook ($47,6 million) and Houston Rockets' James Harden ($46,4 million) were inscribed on the list.
It also includes 18 names from American football, 14 from baseball, 9 from football, 5 from golf and martial arts each and 4 from tennis, 3 from motor sports and 1 from athletics and cricket each.
Mayweather's all-time earnings reached $1,07 billion.
He became the sixth athlete who exceeded $1 billion all-time earnings after Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Michael Schumacher.
- 27.12.2018 23:20
-
Ozan Tufan'ı ver Tolgay'ı al
Toplam 5
Yorum
Oduncu Dükkanı Ozan Tufan dan ne olur Boludan Tomruk alın ki işe yarasın Futbolcu olsa Fener de oynar dı
-
Fernandao’nun kızı hayatını kaybetti
Toplam 1
Yorum
bülent mekanı cennet olsun.allah sabırlar versin.allah kimseye evlat acısı yasatmasın.
-
Güneş’e yeni teklif!
Toplam 1
Yorum
Aydın Transferler sıkıntılı Şenol sadece siz biliyorsunuz deyip istemeden koruyor bu konuda sus payı ile kendini kurtarma için sözleşmesi hikaye
Boxer Mayweather tops sports' highest earners in 2018 haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.