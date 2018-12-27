Boxer Mayweather tops sports' highest earners in 2018
American boxer reclaimed his title as the world's highest-paid athletes in 2018 with $285 million earnings.
Forbes on Thursday released its list of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes.
A 41-year-old boxer was followed by Argentinean footballer with $111 million, and Portuguese footballer with $108 million.
Barcelona's Messi, ' Ronaldo, Paris Saint-Germain's are the footballers who made an appearance among the top 10 highest-paid athletes of the year.
The Forbes list also featured 40 basketball players. ' LeBron James ($85,5 million), ($76,9 million), and ($57,3 million) of Golden State Warriors, 's ($47,6 million) and ' James Harden ($46,4 million) were inscribed on the list.
It also includes 18 names from American football, 14 from baseball, 9 from football, 5 from golf and martial arts each and 4 from tennis, 3 from motor sports and 1 from athletics and cricket each.
Mayweather's all-time earnings reached $1,07 billion.
He became the sixth athlete who exceeded $1 billion all-time earnings after , , Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and .

