Turkey’s Yanki Erel wins boys' doubles title

Turkey's Yanki Erel and his Finnish partner Otto Virtanen won the boys' doubles junior in Wimbledon Tennis Championship held in Britain.

Erel and Virtanen played against Colombian Nicolas Mejia and Czech Ondrej Styler during the finals in London on Sunday.

In the 1-hour-26 minute-competition, they defeated their rivals 2-0.

The victory made Yanki Erel the first Turkish male tennis player, who became the Grand Slam champion in juniors category.

Meanwhile, in men's singles final, Serbian Novak Djokovic became champion after defeating his South African rival Kevin Anderson 3-0.