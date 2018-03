Turkish athletes win World Fair Play awards

Athletes in Turkey were named the winners of two World Fair Play awards by the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), the country's Olympic body announced Tuesday.

A Turkish rowing team and a former wrestler were the recipients of World Fair Play honors, said Turkey's National Olympic Committee in a statement.

The Altinboynuz Rowing Club was awarded a Diploma for an Act while Kazim Gedik, a retired wrestler and a member of the local committee, was awarded a Diploma for Career.

The winners are set to receive their awards at a ceremony this September in Baku, Azerbaijan.