Turkish football body bans Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi for a match

The Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) disciplinary body banned on Monday Galatasaray's Argentine star Mauro Icardi for a match for his inappropriate behavior during a game earlier in the month.

The TFF in a statement said Icardi, 31, was banned from an official match for "his insult towards the fans of the opposing team" during a Turkish Super Lig competition between MKE Ankaragucu and Galatasaray on Feb. 18. He was also given a fine of 19,500 Turkish liras ($625).

Galatasaray won that match 3-0 in Ankara, and Icardi was among the scorers.

Icardi will miss Monday's Super Lig match against Bitexen Antalyaspor in Istanbul.

The former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored 20 goals across all competitions this season for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray are in a relentless Super Lig title race against archrivals Fenerbahce.

Having a game in hand, Galatasaray have 69 points to be in the second spot of the league table.

Fenerbahce have 70 points after they beat Kasimpasa 2-1 in a Saturday home match.