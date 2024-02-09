Haberler Galatasaray Derrick Kohn joins Galatasaray from Hannover 96

Derrick Kohn moved to Galatasaray from Hannover 96 on Thursday until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Şubat 2024 Cuma 13:44
Derrick Kohn moved to Galatasaray from Hannover 96 on Thursday until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

"An agreement has been reached with professional football player Derrick Arthur Köhn and his club Hannover 96 GmbH & Co. KG regarding the transfer of the player. Accordingly, a transfer fee of 3,350,000 euros ($3,610,000) and a conditional bonus of 300,000 euros will be paid to the player's former club," Galatasaray said in a statement.

"A contract has been signed with the player until the end of the 2025/2026 season and our club has the option to extend it until the end of the 2027/2028 season," the Lions added.

Galatasaray also said that Kohn would be paid a net seasonal fee of 300,000 euros for the 2023/2024 season, a net 450,000 euros for the 2024/2025 season and a net 500,000 euros for the 2025/2026 season, as well as a one-time signing fee of 50,000 euros.

The 25-year-old left-back produced eight goals and 12 assists in 53 matches for Hannover 96.

