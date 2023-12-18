Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray to face Sparta Prague in UEFA Europa League

Turkish club Galatasaray will face Czech Republic's Sparta Prague in the knockout round for Round 16 at the UEFA Europa League.

18 Aralık 2023 Pazartesi
The draw for the playoff round was held for the second-tier club organization of European football at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Galatasaray, which qualified for the Europa League knockout round after finishing the Group A of the Champions League 3rd, matched with Czech side Sparta Prague.

The Lions will play with Czech side at home on Feb. 15, 2024, then at Prague on Feb. 22.

All knockout round draws are as below:

Feyenoord-Roma

Milan-Rennes

Lens-Freiburg

Young Boys-Sporting Lisbon

Benfica-Toulouse

Braga-Qarabag

Galatasaray-Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk-Olympique Marseille

