Galatasaray begin talks to sign Benfica forward Seferovic

Galatasaray are set to sign Swiss forward Haris Seferovic from Portugal's Benfica, the Turkish club said as they started talks on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Galatasaray said that they kicked off official talks with Benfica to acquire the 30-year-old player temporarily for the 2022-23 season with a purchase option.

Seferovic, a Benfica player since 2017, has a contract with the Lisbon club until 2024.

The Swiss international scored 74 goals in 187 matches for Benfica.

He helped Benfica win the 2019 Portuguese league title.

Seferovic scored 25 goals in 86 international matches for Switzerland.

He represented the Nati in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments as Switzerland reached the Round of 16 in the top football contests.

Mohamed set for Nantes move

Earlier Tuesday, Galatasaray confirmed that their Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed is set for the Nantes move as he left the Turkish club's pre-season summer camp in Austria.

Galatasaray said on Twitter that they started talks with the French club Nantes about Mohamed's temporary transfer.

Nantes are expected to sign the 24-year-old for the 2022-23 season.

In 2021, Mohamed left Egypt's Zamalek to join Galatasaray.

He scored 17 goals in 57 appearances for the Turkish club.

The Egyptian international has a contract with Galatasaray until 2025.