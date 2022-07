Galatasaray signed Sergio Oliveira on a four-year contract from Porto, the Turkish Super Lig side announced on Saturday.

The Lions reached an agreement with Porto on a fee of €3 million ($3.05 million), while the Portuguese midfielder will earn €2.75 million ($2.80 million) per season.

The 30-year-old player made appearances for several European clubs, including Pacos Ferreira, Roma, PAOK, and Nantes.

He also made 13 appearances for Portugal.