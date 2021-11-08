Card scandal erupts after Europa League match between Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moscow

Russian sports news website Championat.com said that in the Thursday contest between Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov was shown two yellow cards but not sent off with a red.

In the 92nd minute, Zhivoglyadov fouled Galatasaray's Kerem Akturkoglu and was given a yellow card by Swiss referee Sandro Scharer.

Afterward, players from both teams got involved in a scuffle and several were shown yellow cards.

Championat.com said the referee also showed Zhivoglyadov a second yellow card after the scuffle but did not send him off.

The official match report on UEFA's website indicates that Zhivoglyadov was shown only one yellow card in the 93rd minute. There is no entry registering a second yellow card.

Galatasaray said they made an official application to UEFA for a forfeited win. If that request is not accepted, they request to replay the match because of a possible rule violation concerning the incident.

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow at home in the Group E match.