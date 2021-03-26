Galatasaray object Fenerbahce's pre-1959 titles demand

If there will be any decision contrary to law, Turkish football will suffer irreparable damages, Galatasaray claimed on their appeal Thursday.

"The decision of refusal is related to the management and discipline of the football, and the previous decision of the (TFF) arbitration board on this issue is precise. For this reason, Fenerbahce's appeal must be rejected without examination," it added.

On March 7, Fenerbahce have appealed to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to add titles to their record before the national league was established in 1959.

The club said three league titles in the 1932-1933, 1934-1935, and 1943-1944 seasons, along with six championships in 1936-1937, 1939-1940, 1942-1943, 1944-1945, 1945-1946, and 1949-1950 should be added to the team's number of official titles.