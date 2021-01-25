Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz quits as pro, may turn amateur

"After 15 years it is time for me to say goodbye to professional football," the 32-year-old said in an Instagram video. "I hope we will see each other on an amateur pitch."

Media reports have linked the former Borussia Dortmund utility man with sixth-tier German amateur side TuS Boevinghausen.

Grosskreutz, who won two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup with Dortmund, went on to play for Galatasaray, VfB Stuttgart, Darmstadt and most recently third-tier KFC Uerdingen.

He becomes the latest 2014 World Cup winner to retire from the professional game while still in their late 20s or early 30s following Andre Schuerrle and Benedikt Hoewedes.