Galatasaray's Elabdellaoui in hospital with eye damage after firework incident

Norwegian soccer player was hospitalised with eye damage and facial burns after fireworks exploded in his hand at his home in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, his Turkish club said on Friday.

Elabdellaoui, a Norway national side member and former , was conscious and the injuries are not life threatening, said. The eye damage will be understood after further examination, it added.

A four-day coronavirus-related curfew began in Turkey at 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, meaning that large gatherings to celebrate the New Year were not possible and people had to party at home, where some set off fireworks.

"Fireworks exploded in Omar's hand. But he speaks and can respond to doctors" in the intensive care ward, the club's vice president told reporters at the hospital.

"The year 2020 was unlucky, and experienced such an unlucky event at the last minute," he said.


