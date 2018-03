Galatasaray crush bottom-placed Karabukspor 7-0

The league leaders Galatasaray defeated bottom-placed Karabukspor 7-0 on Saturday evening in Turkish Super Lig's 24th week match.

French striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored four goals, Garry Rodrigues added one and another own goal from Karabukspor in the first half cemented an insurmountable lead for the last-placed club with 6-0.

The second half did not see a lot of action, but Galatasaray scored another goal, this time by Sinan Gumus as the league leaders increased its points total to 50.

On Saturday afternoon, Medipol Basaksehir defeated Goztepe 2-0, also increased to 50 points and continue to closely follow Galatasaray.