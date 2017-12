Galatasaray sacks Croatian manager Igor Tudor

Istanbul's Galatasaray sacked its Croatian manager Igor Tudor, the football club announced on Monday.

"At a board meeting on Dec.18, the company decided in a unanimous vote to dismiss our manager Igor Tudor and his technical team," Galatasaray's statement said.

A decision for a new manager will be made on Jan. 20, 2018, the statement added.

Galatasaray chairman Dursun Ozbek will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

Tudor was hired as manager in February.