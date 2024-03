Hungary defeated Türkiye 1-0 in an international friendly on Friday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half but Hungary were awarded a penalty kick after Enes Unal's handball inside the box in the first minute of the second half.

Dominik Szoboszlai successfully converted the penalty at the Puskas Arena.

Andras Schafer made a close-range finish in stoppage time but it was disallowed on a VAR decision that ruled he had been offside.