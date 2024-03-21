Haberler Football Japanese defender Tomiyasu signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu signed on Wednesday a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the English club announced.

Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu signed on Wednesday a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the English club announced.

"We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us. Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi's attitude, mentality and values are first-class," Manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement. "Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us."

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar said: "We are very excited to have Tomi with us for more years to come."

The 25-year-old defender moved to The Gunners from Serie A side Bologna in August 2021, and has made 73 Arsenal appearances in all competitions. He helped the club win the 2023/2024 English Super Cup.

He has also made 41 appearances for the Japanese national team, which included playing at a home Olympic Games in the summer of 2021.

