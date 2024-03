Former Turkish international footballer Ersen Martin has passed away at the age of 44, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced Tuesday.

His former clubs Besiktas and Trabzonspor along with the TFF offered their condolences.

Martin, who previously underwent surgery for a ruptured aorta, had been receiving treatment for some time and was intubated on March 10.

The German-born Turkish footballer made three appearances for the Turkish national football team.