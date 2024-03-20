Convicted Brazilian footballer Dani Alves granted $1.08M bail

The Barcelona court that convicted football player Dani Alves to four and a half years behind bars for sexual assault ruled on Wednesday that he can be released on bail as he appeals the sentence.

Alves can leave the Barcelona prison, where he's been detained for 14 months, if he posts €1 million ($1.08 million) bail and hands over his Spanish and Brazilian passports to authorities.

The decision came after the former FC Barcelona player ensured the court on Tuesday that he would not flee if granted provisional release. The court had earlier determined him to be a flight risk.

While Alves was found last month guilty of raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, he is appealing the ruling in the High Court of Justice of Catalonia.

Under Spanish law, a prisoner cannot remain in remand for more than half of the sentence. However, having only served 14 months, he could legally be held for 13 more months as he appeals.

Under the court's decision, Alves is also forbidden from contacting the victim and must present himself weekly to authorities.