Türkiye arrests 12 suspects after Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce match violence

Twelve suspects were arrested for violence after Sunday's Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce football match in Türkiye, the Turkish interior minister said.

18 Mart 2024 Pazartesi
Twelve suspects were arrested for violence after Sunday's Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce football match in Türkiye, the Turkish interior minister said.

In a tweet on X on Monday, Ali Yerlikaya the people were held for an on-pitch brawl after Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahce 3-2 at Trabzon's Papara Park.

Yerlikaya said the suspects arrested included one who invaded the pitch to attack Fenerbahce players, while another one removed the corner flag pole to rush towards the players.

Another suspect who battered Fenerbahce's Croatian goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic was also rounded up, the minister added.

Legal action was taken against the suspects and investigation is ongoing, Yerilkaya said.

As the away team players were celebrating their victory on the center circle of the Papara Park, dozens of Trabzonspor fans invaded the pitch to attack them. A large number of security personnel rushed to the scene to stop the chaos.

Videos circulating online showed some Fenerbahce players such as Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi, Nigerian winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde confronted the pitch invaders.

Their teammate Livakovic was punched while he was running to the tunnel.

During the match, Trabzonspor fans threw flares and various objects onto the pitch.

In the five-goal thriller, former Manchester United midfielder Fred scored twice in the 13th and 45th minutes, while Batshuayi scored the winner near the end of the match.

Trabzonspor's two goals were scored by Enis Bardhi in the 63rd minute and Trezeguet (penalty kick) in the 78th.

After the win, second-place Fenerbahce increased their points to 79, while Trabzonspor remain third with 49 points.

Galatasaray top the standings, two points ahead of Fenerbahce.

