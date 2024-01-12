Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals having cancer

Former England head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson revealed that he has terminal cancer, he told Sweden's P1 radio station.

"Everyone can see that I have a disease that's not good, and everyone supposes that it's cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible," Eriksson said.

"I know that in the best case, it's about a year; in the worst case, even less. Or, in the best case, I suppose even longer. I don't think the doctors I have can be sure; they can't put a day on it," he added.

Eriksson previously served as a manager for Roma, Fiorentina, Lazio, Manchester City, and several national teams, including England, Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines.

The Swedish head coach left his recent role as the sporting director most recently had the role of sporting director at the Swedish third-tier club IF Karlstad.

The 75-year-old parted ways with the club 11 months ago because of a health condition.