Turkish phenom Arda Guler makes Real Madrid debut in Copa del Rey win at Arandina

Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler, who joined Real Madrid in July, made his debut Saturday for the Whites in their Copa del Rey win 3-1 at Arandina.

Guler, 18, a former Fenerbahce attacking midfielder, was not on the scoresheet but created chances as he played for nearly one hour before being subbed.

Three injuries, including knee and muscle, have kept the Turkish international sidelined for months.

Joselu from a penalty kick and Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo scored for Real Madrid as the Whites beat lower division Arandina with second-half goals.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez scored an own goal near the end of the match.

So, Real Madrid booked their place at Spain's Copa del Rey last 16 phase.