2023 Best FIFA Men's Player finalists revealed

The International Association Football Federation, or FIFA, announced Thursday the finalists for the 2023 Best Men's Player award.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland, Paris Saint Germain's French attacker Kylian Mbappe and Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will compete for the award.

The winner will be unveiled Jan. 15 in a ceremony in London.

Messi and Mbappe, 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists, were the award's finalists in 2022 with Messi winning the prestigious award.

The award, which was founded in 2016, is presented annually to the best player during the previous calendar year.

