Rooney joins Birmingham City as manager

English football club Birmingham City on Wednesday appointed Wayne Rooney as their new head coach.

The former Manchester United legend, 37, agreed on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

"Welcome to Blues, Wayne!" the club said on X.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time," Rooney said. "It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realizing their ambition for the club."

He added that "it's a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can't wait to get started."

Rooney, who left DC United on Sunday after they missed out on the MLS Cup play-offs, succeeds Blues head coach John Eustace, who was sacked on Monday.

Birmingham City compete in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football.

Garry Cook, the club's CEO, said "we are incredibly excited by Wayne's arrival … We are confident that his appointment, supported by his hand-picked coaching staff, will culminate in a young, attack-minded team that will excite our fans."