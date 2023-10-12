Haberler Football Rooney joins Birmingham City as manager

Rooney joins Birmingham City as manager

English football club Birmingham City on Wednesday appointed Wayne Rooney as their new head coach.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 12 Ekim 2023 Perşembe 16:59
Rooney joins Birmingham City as manager

English football club Birmingham City on Wednesday appointed Wayne Rooney as their new head coach.

The former Manchester United legend, 37, agreed on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

"Welcome to Blues, Wayne!" the club said on X.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time," Rooney said. "It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realizing their ambition for the club."

He added that "it's a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can't wait to get started."

Rooney, who left DC United on Sunday after they missed out on the MLS Cup play-offs, succeeds Blues head coach John Eustace, who was sacked on Monday.

Birmingham City compete in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football.

Garry Cook, the club's CEO, said "we are incredibly excited by Wayne's arrival … We are confident that his appointment, supported by his hand-picked coaching staff, will culminate in a young, attack-minded team that will excite our fans."

DİĞER
Rosalinda'nın yıldızı Thalia'yı bir de şimdi görün! Güzelliğiyle yıllara meydan okuyor
AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik: Çözüm bağımsız Filistin! ABD'ye "İsrail" tepkisi: O zaman diplomasi neye yarayacak?
23 Elazığ FK deplasmanda turladı!
Bornova adını bir üst tura yazdırdı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Jarrod Bowen signs new seven-year deal at West Ham
Neymar scores his 1st goal for Al-Hilal in Saudi club's Champions League win
EMEKLİ BANKA PROMOSYONLARI 2023
SİLİVRİ ELEKTRİK KESİNTİSİ | Silivri'de elektrik ne zaman gelecek? (12 Ekim 2023)
SARIYER ELEKTRİK KESİNTİSİ | Sarıyer'de elektrik ne zaman gelecek? (12 Ekim 2023)
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Burak Yılmaz'ın teknik ekibi belli oldu Burak Yılmaz'ın teknik ekibi belli oldu 17:08
Bjelica iddiaları yalanlamadı! Yeni takımı... Bjelica iddiaları yalanlamadı! Yeni takımı... 16:51
Beşiktaş'a İtalyan stoperden müjdeli haber! Beşiktaş'a İtalyan stoperden müjdeli haber! 16:38
Bjelica'dan Trabzonspor'a veda mesajı! Bjelica'dan Trabzonspor'a veda mesajı! 16:27
Hırvatistan - Türkiye maçı saat kaçta? Hırvatistan - Türkiye maçı saat kaçta? 16:25
23 Elazığ FK deplasmanda turladı! 23 Elazığ FK deplasmanda turladı! 16:23
Daha Eski
G.Saray'dan taraftarları heyecanlandıran hamle! G.Saray'dan taraftarları heyecanlandıran hamle! 13:51
Arda Güler'de flaş gelişme! Real Madrid paylaştı Arda Güler'de flaş gelişme! Real Madrid paylaştı 13:58
Kartal'da derbi mesaisi başladı Kartal'da derbi mesaisi başladı 14:23
Albert Riera Bordeaux'nun yeni hocası oldu Albert Riera Bordeaux'nun yeni hocası oldu 14:56
Kolombiya - Uruguay maç ne zaman? Kolombiya - Uruguay maç ne zaman? 14:59
Bornova adını bir üst tura yazdırdı! Bornova adını bir üst tura yazdırdı! 15:00