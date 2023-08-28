Saudi Arabian national football team appoints Roberto Mancini as head coach

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Sunday appointed Roberto Mancini as head coach of the national team.

The Italian coach's arrival was announced with a video on the Saudi National Team's official account on X, formerly Twitter.

"A born winner, a history maker, a legend of the game. 'Buongiorno' coach! Welcome to Saudi Arabia," said the post.

For his part, the 58-year-old said: "I made a history in Europe. Now it's time to make a history with the Saudi."

Besides bagging three Italian Serie A titles with Inter Milan, one English Premier League title and one FA Cup with Manchester City, Mancini also led Italy to a EURO 2020 title.