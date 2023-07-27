Haberler Football Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool after 12 years

Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool after 12 years

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson confirmed Wednesday that he is leaving the club after 12 years.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 27 Temmuz 2023 Perşembe 12:34
Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool after 12 years

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson confirmed Wednesday that he is leaving the club after 12 years.

Henderson said an emotional goodbye to fans on social media.

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die."

"Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone," he added.

Henderson produced 33 goals in 492 matches for the Reds since he moved from Sunderland in 2011.

He lifted the English Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Reds.

The 33-year-old midfielder has 77 caps, scoring three goals for England.

DİĞER
Beşiktaş Tirana maçı canlı izle kanalı ve saati | 2. ön eleme turu Beşiktaş Tirana UEFA Konferans Ligi maçı hangi kanalda, ne zaman, saat kaçta?
Merkez Bankası Başkanı Hafize Gaye Erkan enflasyon tahminini açıkladı! Yıl yıl düşecek... Hedef fiyat istikrarı
Josef'ten Coutinho açıklaması
F.Bahçe Cimbom'un hedefindeki 3 isme talip!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Spain, Japan reach last 16 in FIFA Women's World Cup
Marseille sign winger Ismaila Sarr from Watford
Canlı Döviz ve Altın Kuru
YKS geçen senenin puanını kullanabilir miyim?
Abdullah Gül Üniversitesi taban puanları 2023
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Josef'ten Coutinho açıklaması Josef'ten Coutinho açıklaması 13:38
F.Bahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! M. United'ın yıldızı... F.Bahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! M. United'ın yıldızı... 12:52
Karar verildi! Yıldız isim için 'kalsın' raporu Karar verildi! Yıldız isim için 'kalsın' raporu 12:20
F.Bahçe'den 15 yıl sonra bir ilk! F.Bahçe'den 15 yıl sonra bir ilk! 12:13
Beşiktaş - Tirana maçı saat kaçta? Beşiktaş - Tirana maçı saat kaçta? 12:11
Inter - Al Nassr maçı saat kaçta? Inter - Al Nassr maçı saat kaçta? 12:05
Daha Eski
Juventus - Milan maçı saat kaçta? Juventus - Milan maçı saat kaçta? 11:59
Formula 1'de sıradaki durak Belçika Formula 1'de sıradaki durak Belçika 11:47
Filelerin Efeleri yarı final yolunda! Filelerin Efeleri yarı final yolunda! 11:36
Icardi İstanbul'a geliyor! Tarih belli oldu Icardi İstanbul'a geliyor! Tarih belli oldu 11:26
Aslan'ın gözdesi için Suudi kulübü de devrede! Aslan'ın gözdesi için Suudi kulübü de devrede! 11:19
F.Bahçe'den Dominguez harekatı! F.Bahçe'den Dominguez harekatı! 11:11