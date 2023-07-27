Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool after 12 years

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson confirmed Wednesday that he is leaving the club after 12 years.

Henderson said an emotional goodbye to fans on social media.

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die."

"Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone," he added.

Henderson produced 33 goals in 492 matches for the Reds since he moved from Sunderland in 2011.

He lifted the English Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Reds.

The 33-year-old midfielder has 77 caps, scoring three goals for England.