Haberler Football Barcelona players fall ill, Spanish club's pre-season match against Juventus canceled

Saturday's Barcelona vs. Juventus match was canceled as a "significant part" of the Spanish football club was reportedly to be sick.

23 Temmuz 2023 Pazar 14:32
"FC Barcelona hereby informs that the game against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 pm local time (4.30am Sunday CEST) at Levi's Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been canceled.

"A significant part of the blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis," Barcelona's statement read.

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona are expected to return to action on Wednesday with another pre-season friendly against England's Arsenal in California.

Barcelona will stay in the US to face Real Madrid in Texas on July 29.

