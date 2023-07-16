US club Inter Miami signs Argentine superstar Messi

US club Inter Miami has signed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side announced on Saturday.

The 36-year-old will stay with the Miami club through 2025, the statement added.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," said Messi. "This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

"I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Inter Miami's managing owner, Jorge Mas, "In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world's elite players."

The 35-year-old 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined PSG in 2021, and left the French powerhouse when his contract expired on June 30.

Before his two-season stint in Paris, Messi had played for Barcelona for more than a decade.

A seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi helped PSG secure two French Ligue 1 titles.

He previously won 10 Spanish La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona.

Inter Miami, founded in 2018, counts among its owners former England and Manchester United star David Beckham.