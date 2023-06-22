Haberler Football UEFA suspends Roma head coach Jose Mourinho for 4 games

UEFA suspended Roma head coach Jose Mourinho for four matches Wednesday after he abused a referee following the Italian club's defeat to Sevilla in the 2023 UEFA Europa League final.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) said it decided "to suspend AS Roma head coach, Mr. Jose Mourinho, for the next four (4) UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate, for directing abusive language at a match official."

Record holders Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title May 31 after the Spanish club beat Roma 4-1 on penalties in Budapest.

Mourinho fumed at game official Anthony Taylor in the parking lot of the Puskas Arena after the match.

European football's governing body also fined Roma €50,000 ($55,000) for "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances," during the match and it banned the club from selling tickets to away supporters for the next UEFA competition match.

The club from the Italian capital was also given a €5,000 fine for "improper conduct."

Roma completed the Italian Serie A in sixth place to seal a Europa League berth in the 2023-24 season.

