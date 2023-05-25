Haberler Football Istanbul to host 2023 UEFA Champions Festival

Istanbul will host the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League final activity, the 2023 Champions Festival, on June 8-11.

The festival, which will include football-related entertainment, live music, and giveaways, will be admission free, open to all and will take place at Yenikapi Festival Park in the UEFA Champions League Final's host city, Istanbul.

The 2023 UEFA Champions Festival will also feature a special game between UEFA Champions League and Turkish legends.

UEFA promised to present social and environmental sustainability programs, women's matches, youth tournaments, sponsor activations as well as free play sessions for the public during the festival.

The festival will conclude on June 11 with an earthquake benefit concert on the main stage with special guests.

The top-tier European club football competition's final will be played between Manchester City and Inter Milan at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.


