Haberler Football Erling Haaland wins Football Writers' Association Footballer of Year award

Erling Haaland wins Football Writers' Association Footballer of Year award

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has won the prestigious Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 13 Mayıs 2023 Cumartesi 14:38
Erling Haaland wins Football Writers' Association Footballer of Year award

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has won the prestigious Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award.

"Haaland won by a huge margin after his sensational debut season in England, scoring 51 goals so far for Manchester City as they aim for a remarkable treble," the association said in a statement.

Haaland was followed by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard came in third. Kevin De Bruyne of City came in fourth, with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford taking fifth place.

The 22-year-old broke another record, polling 82% of FWA members' votes, the biggest margin since the English Premier League kicked off.

The Norwegian now holds the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season with 35 goals, ahead of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who netted 34 goals each.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr has been voted the Women's Football Writers' Association's footballer of the year respectively and became the first back-to-back winner.

The 29-year-old Australian striker polled twice as many votes as Rachel Daly of Aston Villa and England, who edged out Chelsea's Lauren James (four votes).

DİĞER
Yargı'nın Ilgaz'ı Kaan Urgancıoğlu güzel aşkıyla alışveriş turunda! Kaan Urgancıoğlu ile Burcu Denizer uyumlu tarzlarıyla tam not aldı!
Galatasaray transfer haberleri | Abdülkerim Bardakcı için dev teklif!
İspanyol devinden Abdülkerim bombası!
Fenerbahçe İtalyan golcüyü bitiriyor!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Legendary Mexican goalie Antonio 'La Tota' Carbajal passes away at 93
Lyon president Aulas steps down after more than 3 decades
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2023
İSTANBUL BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI 2023 - 13 Mayıs
Eski kimlikle oy kullanılır mı 2023?
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Efsane isimden Başkan Çebi'ye Dele Alli tepkisi! Efsane isimden Başkan Çebi'ye Dele Alli tepkisi! 13:45
Pınar Karşıyaka deplasmanda kayıp! Pınar Karşıyaka deplasmanda kayıp! 12:51
Kayserispor'a PFDK'dan ceza! Kayserispor'a PFDK'dan ceza! 12:49
F.Bahçe'de Jesus'un alternatifleri belli oldu! F.Bahçe'de Jesus'un alternatifleri belli oldu! 12:30
Dortmund - B'M'Gladbach maçı saat kaçta? Dortmund - B'M'Gladbach maçı saat kaçta? 12:19
Bochum - Augsburg maçı saat kaçta? Bochum - Augsburg maçı saat kaçta? 12:14
Daha Eski
Wolfsburg - Hoffenheim maçı saat kaçta? Wolfsburg - Hoffenheim maçı saat kaçta? 12:11
Kartal eski G.Saraylı stoperi istiyor! Kartal eski G.Saraylı stoperi istiyor! 12:10
Eintracht Frankfurt - Mainz 05 maçı saat kaçta? Eintracht Frankfurt - Mainz 05 maçı saat kaçta? 12:06
Union Berlin - Freiburg maçı saat kaçta? Union Berlin - Freiburg maçı saat kaçta? 12:02
Bayern Münih - Schalke 04 maçı saat kaçta? Bayern Münih - Schalke 04 maçı saat kaçta? 11:57
Inter - Sassuolo maçı saat kaçta? Inter - Sassuolo maçı saat kaçta? 11:52