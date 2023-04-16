Haberler Football Open iftar hosted at Wembley Stadium in London

Hundreds gathered Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London for an open iftar, or fast-breaking meal, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

About 1,000 people gathered for the fast-breaking meal hosted by the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity founded in 2013.

Türkiye's Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas and Abdi Aden, the Mayor of Brent, were among attendees.

Ertas praised open iftar events, saying the project gives a message of respect for diversity.

Touching on Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus, he noted the display which was also exhibited for the first time in London, carries strong messages that reach millions of people.

Ertas thanked Brits for their donations and fundraising campaigns for victims of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye.

England football head coach Gareth Southgate marked Ramadan in a video message at the event.

Following iftar, a panel was held with the Football for Peace group with participation from former player Michael Chopra, former England women's national football player Rachel Yankey and English Football Association officials.

Panelists extended their condolences to quake victims in Türkiye.

Open iftar events were held at various stadiums of Premier League football clubs during Ramadan, including Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ramadan began March 23 and will continue through April 21 -- the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy month.

The Ramadan Tent Project aims to "bring communities together and spread the spirit of the holy month through various initiatives."

