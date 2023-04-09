Villarreal shock Real Madrid 3-2 in Spanish La Liga, Whites' title hopes fading

Villarreal stunned Real Madrid 3-2 in a Saturday Spanish La Liga match as title hopes for the Whites are fading.

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze scored a double for the visitors at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, playing a key role in the victory.

Real Madrid took the lead after 15 minutes when Villarreal's Pau Torres scored an own goal.

But Chukwueze found the net to level the match near the end of the first half.

At the beginning of the second half, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior scored a solo effort goal to put Real Madrid ahead.

Jose Luis Morales scored the equalizer before Chukwueze scored from distance to shock the hosts in the 80th minute.

Second-place Real Madrid have 59 points in 28 La Liga matches with only 10 matches remaining.

Leaders Barcelona can go 15 points clear at the top if they beat Girona on Monday at Spotify Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have 47 points to reach fifth place in La Liga, which means the Yellow Submarine are battling for a UEFA Champions League spot in the 2023-24 season.

Villarreal are now four points behind fourth-place Real Sociedad.

When the season ends in 10 weeks, the best four clubs in La Liga will qualify for Champions League groups.