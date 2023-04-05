Switzerland to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

Switzerland was named to host the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, the European football's governing body said on Tuesday.

"The UEFA Executive Committee today met in Lisbon, Portugal, and appointed the Swiss Football Association as hosts of the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO," the UEFA said in a statement.

"The sixteen-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland in the summer of 2025," it added.

Switzerland beat bids from Poland and France, and a combined bid from four Nordic countries -- Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

England are the defending champions as the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the EURO 2022 final in London.

Germany are still the most successful team in women's EURO tournaments, having won the crown eight times, including the last one in 2013.

Switzerland, the EURO 2025 hosts, have never won it.