Legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos announced his retirement Thursday from international football.

Legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos announced his retirement Thursday from international football.

Ramos said Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente informed him that he will not be included on Spain's squad anymore, regardless of how he performed.

"With а heavy heart, it's the end of а road that I hoped would stretch out further and which would end with а better taste in my mouth, оп a par with all the success we achieved with La Roja," the 36-year-old wrote on Twitter.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender added that he believes his international journey deserved to end by his choosing or when his performance were not at а level worthy of the team. Ramos said he admires and envies players like Luka Modric, Lionel Messi and Рере on this accord.

Ramos is the most capped Spanish player with 180 appearances. He netted 23 goals for Spain and is ninth on the Spanish scoring list.

He won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European Championship titles, in 2008 and 2012, with La Roja.

