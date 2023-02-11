Sports figures invite fans to donate to earthquake victims as rescue work continues

The sports world is encouraging fans to provide relief to victims as rescue efforts continue in the wake of earthquakes that have devastated parts of Türkiye.

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez and Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc urged fans to donate to victims.

Hamilton, 38, shared donation links on social media of the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Human Appeal -- a British-based international development and charity.

"Families, homes, and lives have been destroyed. Posting places to donate and share for all those who wish to help," the Mercedes driver wrote on Instagram.

- Ilkay Gundogan donates two trucks filled with bread to quake-hit region

Ilkay Gundogan, the German footballer of Turkish heritage, sent aid to Türkiye.

The Manchester City star donated two truckloads of bread to areas most affected by the disaster, according to German outlet BILD.

"The encouragement and support we have received so far has been great! We are currently trying to collect more food and material donations like baby food, blankets, hygiene products and warm clothing" said Gundogan.

UEFA DONATES $213,000

UEFA is also helping victims.

It said in coordination with the UEFA Foundation for Children, that it made an initial donation of €200,000 ($213,000) to support the vast humanitarian operation assisting victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"UEFA is also exploring the organisation of additional fund-raising activities during this season's Champions League Final week, which will take place in Istanbul in June," it said.

The European football's governing body also made a $160,000 donation to the Turkish Football Federation, while the Foundation committed $53,000 to the Bonyan Organization and Tiafi (Team International Assistance for Integration).

UEFA announced that a moment of silence will be observed before kick-off at all club matches next week in respect for victims.

The Turkish Football Federation, in cooperation with the Turkish Union of Clubs, will establish a neighborhood of 1,000 containers in the quake region.

Yeni Malatyaspor withdrew from the second division of Turkish football (TFF 1. Lig) after two strong earthquakes hit the country.

PREMIER LEAGUE TAKES ACTION TO HELP

The English Premier League (EPL) announced donation campaigns aimed at helping Türkiye and Syria.

The League will make a £1 million ($1,2 million) donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

The EPL added that as a mark of respect to those affected by the quake, players and officials will wear black armbands at matches this weekend.

Turkish National Football Team coach Stefan Kuntz will work for one hour Saturday as a cashier in a branch of a supermarket in Germany in support of victims.

All checkouts will be open and money received will be donated to AFAD for victims.

Liverpool and Everton will donate signed matchday shirts from the fixture to be auctioned in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

"After Monday night's game, first-team players from the two sides will sign their match-issued shirts and auction them off with the help of LFC Foundation," said Liverpool.

Spain's La Liga will hold a minute of silence before games in first- and second-tier leagues this weekend for victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Details of relief campaigns being organized in Spain will be shared during live broadcasts.

The Greek Basket League (GBL) also started a fundraising campaign to support those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"Every point scored by the teams of the Basket League in the meetings of the 16th matchday will be equivalent to €10 ($10,67) in the bank account of the Hellenic Red Cross in favor of those affected by the earthquakes," GBL said in a statement.

The GBL added that a minute of silence will be held before the 16th week games.

ISTANBUL'S 'BIG THREE' COME TOGETHER TO SUPPORT RELIEF EFFORTS

Turkish football's "Big Three" -- Fenerbahce, Beşiktas and Galatasaray --organized a charity event to send aid trucks from their stadiums to the disaster zone at the same time.

Merih Demiral, a Turkish football player for Italy's Atalanta auctioned Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi's signed match-worn shirts for earthquake victims.

On Twitter, Demiral thanked Inter Milan's Turkish star Hakan Calhanoglu for his efforts to help.