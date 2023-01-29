Haberler Football Chelsea sign France Under-21 defender Gusto

Chelsea sign France Under-21 defender Gusto

Chelsea continued their winter spending spree by announcing on Sunday they have completed the signing of France under-21 right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 29 Ocak 2023 Pazar 14:08
Chelsea sign France Under-21 defender Gusto

Chelsea continued their winter spending spree by announcing on Sunday they have completed the signing of France under-21 right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon.

The 19-year-old has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge to the summer of 2030 but will finish the current season back in Ligue 1 with Lyon on loan.

Chelsea will pay a reported £26.3 million ($32.6 million) for Gusto, who came through the ranks at Lyon and made his senior debut in January 2021.

Gusto is the seventh signing of a busy January window for Chelsea, who have already brought in Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Andrey Santos on permanent deals and signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

He fully established himself in the first team last season with 30 Ligue 1 appearances while also helping his side to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Gusto has made a total of 54 appearances for Lyon over three years, and Chelsea see him as long-term competition for Reece James at right-back.

DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Galatasaray'ın Giresun'da tarihi gecesi! 3 isim ilki yaşadı, Icardi yıldız ismi yakaladı...
Merve Boluğur ile eski eşi Murat Dalkılıç cephesinde olay gelişme! Görenler şaşkına döndü bir anda panik oldu: "Yeniden mi?"
F.Bahçe'ye Berisha müjdesi! Resmi açıklama geldi
Hagi için resmi açıklama geldi!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Everton sack manager Lampard after West Ham defeat
Juventus draw 3-3 with Atalanta in Serie A
Kar kapıya dayandı: İstanbul donacak!
2023 hangi gün sahura kalkacağız?
FED faiz kararı ne zaman açıklanacak Ocak 2023?
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe - Kasımpaşa maçı saat kaçta? F.Bahçe - Kasımpaşa maçı saat kaçta? 15:14
Bayer Leverkusen - Dortmund maçı saat kaçta? Bayer Leverkusen - Dortmund maçı saat kaçta? 14:53
Avustralya Açık'ta şampiyon belli oldu! Avustralya Açık'ta şampiyon belli oldu! 14:46
Schalke 04 - Köln maçı saat kaçta? Schalke 04 - Köln maçı saat kaçta? 14:46
Emre Demir'in İstanbul'a geliş saati belli oldu! Emre Demir'in İstanbul'a geliş saati belli oldu! 14:25
Uçaktan paylaştı! F.Bahçe için geliyor Uçaktan paylaştı! F.Bahçe için geliyor 14:15
Daha Eski
Chelsea'den 19'luk transfer Chelsea'den 19'luk transfer 14:05
F.Bahçe Manchester United'dan transfer yapıyor! F.Bahçe Manchester United'dan transfer yapıyor! 13:25
G.Saray'dan sürpriz transfer! Görüşmeler başladı G.Saray'dan sürpriz transfer! Görüşmeler başladı 13:22
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Bruma'nın ayrılığının sebebi... Canlı yayında açıkladı! Bruma'nın ayrılığının sebebi... 12:50
G.Saray Buruk'la rekora koşuyor! 17 sezon sonra... G.Saray Buruk'la rekora koşuyor! 17 sezon sonra... 12:41
Hagi için resmi açıklama geldi! Hagi için resmi açıklama geldi! 12:34