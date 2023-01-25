Everton sack manager Lampard after West Ham defeat

Everton dismissed their manager Frank Lampard after the team lost to West Ham United in the English Premier League at the weekend, the club said late Monday.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men's First Team Manager today," the Toffees said in a statement.

Everton thanked Lampard and his coach staff for their services.

"Frank and his team's commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game," Everton said.

The English club are seeking a new head manager.

"Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed," it added.

The 44-year-old was the Everton manager for less than a year as the Toffees hired Lampard on Jan. 31, 2022.

Lampard is a former Chelsea and England midfielder, and managed Derby County, Chelsea and Everton after his retirement from the game.

Everton took a 2-0 away loss to West Ham United in an English Premier League match at London Stadium on Saturday, which sped up Lampard's exit.

The Toffees have 15 points in 20 matches to come 19th in the 20-club Premier League, which means they are in the relegation zone.

Everton will next face leaders Arsenal on Feb. 4 at their home ground Goodison Park.