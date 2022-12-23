Haberler Football French football body lodges complaint against Argentine goalkeeper's taunting of Mbappe

French football body lodges complaint against Argentine goalkeeper's taunting of Mbappe

The French Football Federation (FFF) on Thursday filed a complaint against Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's taunting of France star Kylian Mbappe in the winners' victory parade.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 23 Aralık 2022 Cuma 11:32
French football body lodges complaint against Argentine goalkeeper's taunting of Mbappe

The French Football Federation (FFF) on Thursday filed a complaint against Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's taunting of France star Kylian Mbappe in the winners' victory parade.

"This is going too far (after Martinez's provocations) ...," French football body chief Noel Le Graet wrote to his counterpart from the Argentine football body, and added that the French football's chief found "these excesses abnormal" in a sports competition.

"And I find it difficult to understand. Mbappe's behavior was exemplary," he told Ouest-France, a local daily.

"We have launched different procedures," Le Graet said, confirming that the FFF filed a complaint against Martinez.

"It is very shocking. These are boys who gave their best for the French team to succeed. It is important that we support them," he added.

Martinez, 30, jeered France forward Mbappe during Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires by holding a baby doll with the French forward's face on it.

Following the final which Argentina won against France on penalties, Martinez trolled Mbappe, asking the whole team to observe a minute of silence.

"A minute of silence for ... Mbappe!" he said while the whole team were celebrating their victory in the dressing room.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.


DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Galatasaray'dan çifte transfer bombası! Bayern Münih'in genç yıldızı...
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ eşi Başak Dizer'e öyle bir şey yazdı ki... Sosyal medyada aşka geldi ortalık yıkıldı ilk yorum Pınar Altuğ'dan!
Galatasaray'a dev gelir! Sacha Boey ve...
F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'a iyi haber! Muaf tutulacak
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Croatia edge Morocco to clinch World Cup bronze medal
Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby
Barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? (23 Aralık 2022)
Kırıkkale TOKİ kura çekiliş sonuçları (Kırıkkale TOKİkazananlar isim listesi)
Kırşehir TOKİ kura çekilişi canlı izle!
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
2026 Dünya Kupası'nın logosu belli oldu! 2026 Dünya Kupası'nın logosu belli oldu! 11:18
Anadolu Efes - Panathinaikos maçı saat kaçta? Anadolu Efes - Panathinaikos maçı saat kaçta? 11:17
Alperen Şengün'den double double Alperen Şengün'den double double 10:58
F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'a iyi haber! Muaf tutulacak F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'a iyi haber! Muaf tutulacak 10:55
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda eşleşmeler belli oluyor | CANLI Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda eşleşmeler belli oluyor | CANLI 10:52
ZTK Son 16 Turu Kura çekimi hangi kanalda? ZTK Son 16 Turu Kura çekimi hangi kanalda? 10:30
Daha Eski
F.Bahçe'ye müjde! Ronaldo'nun transferi... F.Bahçe'ye müjde! Ronaldo'nun transferi... 10:10
Ümraniyespor - Başakşehir maçı saat kaçta? Ümraniyespor - Başakşehir maçı saat kaçta? 10:09
Antalyaspor - MKE Ankaragücü maçı saat kaçta? Antalyaspor - MKE Ankaragücü maçı saat kaçta? 10:01
Galatasaray'a dev gelir! Sacha Boey ve... Galatasaray'a dev gelir! Sacha Boey ve... 09:35
Transfer listesinin başında o isim var! Transfer listesinin başında o isim var! 09:24
Yeni Kaan Ayhan Trabzonspor'a! Yeni Kaan Ayhan Trabzonspor'a! 09:12