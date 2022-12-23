French football body lodges complaint against Argentine goalkeeper's taunting of Mbappe

The French Football Federation (FFF) on Thursday filed a complaint against Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's taunting of France star Kylian Mbappe in the winners' victory parade.

"This is going too far (after Martinez's provocations) ...," French football body chief Noel Le Graet wrote to his counterpart from the Argentine football body, and added that the French football's chief found "these excesses abnormal" in a sports competition.

"And I find it difficult to understand. Mbappe's behavior was exemplary," he told Ouest-France, a local daily.

"We have launched different procedures," Le Graet said, confirming that the FFF filed a complaint against Martinez.

"It is very shocking. These are boys who gave their best for the French team to succeed. It is important that we support them," he added.

Martinez, 30, jeered France forward Mbappe during Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires by holding a baby doll with the French forward's face on it.

Following the final which Argentina won against France on penalties, Martinez trolled Mbappe, asking the whole team to observe a minute of silence.

"A minute of silence for ... Mbappe!" he said while the whole team were celebrating their victory in the dressing room.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.