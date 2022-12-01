Haberler Football Brazil football legend Pele back to hospital as he battles cancer

Brazil football legend Pele back to hospital as he battles cancer

Brazilian football legend Pele was readmitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo, his daughter said on Wednesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 01 Aralık 2022 Perşembe 13:43
Brazil football legend Pele back to hospital as he battles cancer

Brazilian football legend Pele was readmitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo, his daughter said on Wednesday.

"Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil," Kely Nascimento said on Instagram.

"There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!," she added.

The 82-year-old former football star underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon in September 2021, and has been in and out of hospital since then.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele claimed three FIFA World Cups with the Brazilian national team in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

He is Brazil's leading scorer, with 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

DİĞER
Son dakika haberleri: Muslera'nın neden yedek kaldığı belli oldu! Galatasaray'da büyük endişe...
Sibel Can oğlu Engincan Ural ile gelini Merve Kaya'dan gelen boşanma haberine sosyal medyadan yanıt verdi! 1.5 aylık evlilikte neler oluyor?
Okan Buruk: Kadromuzu güçlendirmek için...
F.Bahçe'de hedef genç yıldız! Sürpriz strateji
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Argentina win World Cup group to face Australia in last 16
US barely beat Iran to make last 16 in World Cup
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
Kış lastiği zorunluluğu ne zaman, cezası ne?
Binek araçlarda kış lastiği zorunlu mu?
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Jesus o ismi aradı mı? Resmi açıklama geldi! Jesus o ismi aradı mı? Resmi açıklama geldi! 14:08
Yigido hazırlıklarını Antalya'da sürdürüyor Yigido hazırlıklarını Antalya'da sürdürüyor 13:37
Fenerbahçe Alanyaspor Salernitana ile karşı karşıya gelecek Fenerbahçe Alanyaspor Salernitana ile karşı karşıya gelecek 13:35
F.Bahçe'den Szalai ve transfer kararı! Bonservisi... F.Bahçe'den Szalai ve transfer kararı! Bonservisi... 13:00
Fenerbahçe - Salernitana maçı ne zaman? Fenerbahçe - Salernitana maçı ne zaman? 12:54
FB - GS kadın basketbol maçı saat kaçta? FB - GS kadın basketbol maçı saat kaçta? 12:37
Daha Eski
Trabzonspor hazırlıklarına Antalya'da devam etti Trabzonspor hazırlıklarına Antalya'da devam etti 12:30
Hentbolda haftanın programı belli oldu Hentbolda haftanın programı belli oldu 12:23
Altay'da Göztepe derbisi sonrası istifa Altay'da Göztepe derbisi sonrası istifa 12:16
Anadolu Efes - Olympiakos maçı saat kaçta? Anadolu Efes - Olympiakos maçı saat kaçta? 12:07
G.Saray'da Dubois'ya şok! G.Saray'da Dubois'ya şok! 11:09
Okan Buruk: Kadromuzu güçlendirmek için... Okan Buruk: Kadromuzu güçlendirmek için... 11:03