Brazil football legend Pele back to hospital as he battles cancer

Brazilian football legend Pele was readmitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo, his daughter said on Wednesday.

"Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil," Kely Nascimento said on Instagram.

"There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!," she added.

The 82-year-old former football star underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon in September 2021, and has been in and out of hospital since then.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele claimed three FIFA World Cups with the Brazilian national team in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

He is Brazil's leading scorer, with 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.